Troopers investigate deadly Florence County motorcycle crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle last week in Florence County, the coroner’s office confirmed Monday.

The accident happened around 6:10 p.m. Friday on Freedom Boulevard near Gilbert Drive, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The coroner identified the motorcyclist as Zachary John Bradley, 25, of Effingham.

No additional details on the crash were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

