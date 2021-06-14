‘This makes it all worth it’: Myrtle Beach veteran, family to get mortgage-free home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It was quite the surprise for Myrtle Beach veteran Eric Fisher and his family.

On Monday, builders broke ground on the Fishers’ new mortgage-free home, which is expected to be complete in November.

Fisher, who was as a Marine Corps staff sergeant, served almost 10 years in the military. That included deployments to Kuwait, Afghanistan and Bahrain.

“This makes it all worth it. Just seeing them being here, the support they have for our military,” Breanna Fisher, Eric’s wife, said. “Even when they come home or are retired veterans, knowing that they still care and that they still want to be here to support us is just unbelievable, truly unbelievable.”

After medically retiring, Fisher and his wife moved to Myrtle Beach in 2017.

Fisher attends Coastal Carolina University, where he’s enrolled in the professional golf management program.

He plans to help veterans cope with anxiety by playing golf.

