‘They’re people’: New Myrtle Beach church honors police chiefs during first service

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-generational church just launched its first worship service in Myrtle Beach.

Rise Community Church commenced its first service on Sunday, June 13, inside of The Asher Theatre.

The congregation is led by Pastors Shawn and Danell Perkins. The couple has been married for 34 years. They have three children and two grandchildren.

The Perkins relocated to Myrtle Beach from Virginia, where they’ve been proud elders and pastors at Grace Covenant Church.

“We felt like we were called to go plant a church and we felt Myrtle Beach was it because we have family and acquaintances here,” Danell said.

Over 140 people attended the church’s first worship in the Grand Strand community this past Sunday. This church service, however, was very unique. It included a dedication ceremony to honor those Rise felt deserved to be recognized for their service and commitment to the residents in the community.

Part of that dedication included honoring two leaders in local law enforcement - Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock and Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill.

Rise Community Church Pastor Shawn Perkins, pictured with Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock and Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill . (Chris Murphy | Credit: Red Button Visuals)

The pastors said their church has been actively working with both Myrtle Beach and the Horry County police departments, as they work toward helping to serve their neighbors in the community. They honored their partnership during the Sunday service.

“Not just because they’re officers but because they’re people,” Shawn Perkins said.

Shawn and his family are no strangers to the law enforcement family or to Chief Hill. He is retired from the police force. Danell Perkins worked in the communications sector as a 911 dispatcher for the Emergency Operations Center.

They also have a son who serves with the Horry County Police Department.

Shawn reminisced on how he knew Hill years before he became chief of police for Horry County, back in his rookie days.

“I believe Joe had just come out of the military,” Shawn said. “We would have him over to the house for dinner, just for fellowship. At the time, my mother-in-law was alive and she could make some [good] fried chicken. And Joe loved her fried chicken so if he doesn’t remember anything else, he remembers those meals together and those fellowships. When I say he’s a man of character and integrity, that’s not just today. It is throughout our relationship; this is how I define this man.”

Shawn said he’s continued to serve as a volunteer police chaplin thanks to Hill. He added so much of a police officer’s life involves sacrifice and putting so many things on the back burner. That makes the support of family and loved ones necessary to help so many officers get through tough times.

For that reason, he said it’s important for the leaders like Prock and Hill to know they’re appreciated by their church family.

“We all recognize the tremendous sacrifice it takes to go out and do the job you do,’ Shawn said.

The pastors said showing gratitude to police leaders trickles down into the communities they serve.

“I love Chief Prock because she wraps her arms around her troops because they know she cares about them. I love Chief Joe Hilll because he’s a man of character and integrity and that flows down to his organization and there’s a standard that has been raised. That relationship is important that you have those kind of leaders in your community because that translates into how your officers go out and treat that community. What you don’t want is to have a situation where your first responders stop caring,: Shawn said.

“It’s easy to complain. I think it’s easier to say thank you,” Danell said.

The pastors said it’s important for the church to be a key partner in helping to unite people of all backgrounds, so neighbors can join together for a common goal of being better people, which they said will translate into better and stronger communities.

“I call it the locker room, the church, because you get encouraged and refreshed,’ Danell said. “But you have to go back out on the field, get back out into the community and do the right thing.”

“The church is the answer for all that ills people and community. If we just allowed the church to be the church we can see effective change in our communities, both relationally, socially, financially, and so on. But the church is the answer,” Shawn said.

“We feel a responsibility, especially to our congregation, that we have to work together. We’re partners in this community,” Danell said.

In addition to the police chiefs, the church honored additional people and organizations who the pastors said deserved to be recognized for their contributions in the community. That list included the Meals on Wheels of Horry County.

Rise Community Church will continue to hold services at The Asher Theatre.

