Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Students host Special Olympics for fellow Chiefs at North Myrtle Beach Middle School

By Meredith Helline
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eighth graders at North Myrtle Beach Middle School were determined to not let fellow students miss out on their Special Olympics for a second year in a row.

While the official Horry County Special Olympics are canceled for 2021, they were held Monday for a handful of Chiefs at North Myrtle Beach Middle.

“Because of COVID, for the past two years these kids have not had the opportunity to compete in the Special Olympics, which is held at the Pelicans Stadium every year for them. So, we decided since they haven’t been able to have one for two years, we decided we were going to have one here for them,” eighth grader Lashaun Scott said.

Scott and classmate Sydney Hilburn both wore gray shirts created by the students. They helped lead each activity. They read “the future is inclusive.” Special needs students wore the same shirt in blue.

“So we have our shirts. Well our shirts say that we’re the people in charge of it (the Special Olympics) but it also shows that we’re here to include everyone. And that this is also their world as much as it’s ours. And we’re here for them as well. And that they should be included in everything and not just some things,” Hilburn said.

“It made me really happy that we decided at the school to encourage inclusion as our shirts read ‘the future is inclusion.’ And I felt really special to be a part of this moment for all of them. And it was really good,” Scott said.

The students used the school’s football field to host a variety of activities from soccer to an obstacle course, Play-Doh and balloon booths and musical chairs.

The special needs coordinator said Chick-Fil-A catered and medals were awarded to athletes at the end of the event.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack

Latest News

This was the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine administered in Horry County.
Hospital officials reflect on six months since first vaccine doses arrived in Horry Co.
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
A sign at Grand Strand Brewing Company. (Source: WMBF NEWS)
CCMF weekend leads to boom in business for some in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock and Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill were recognized by...
‘They’re people’: New Myrtle Beach church honors police chiefs during first service
A crowd came out to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new mortgage-free home for a Myrtle Beach...
‘This makes it all worth it’: Myrtle Beach veteran, family to get mortgage-free home