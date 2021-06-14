Students host Special Olympics for fellow Chiefs at North Myrtle Beach Middle School

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eighth graders at North Myrtle Beach Middle School were determined to not let fellow students miss out on their Special Olympics for a second year in a row.

While the official Horry County Special Olympics are canceled for 2021, they were held Monday for a handful of Chiefs at North Myrtle Beach Middle.

“Because of COVID, for the past two years these kids have not had the opportunity to compete in the Special Olympics, which is held at the Pelicans Stadium every year for them. So, we decided since they haven’t been able to have one for two years, we decided we were going to have one here for them,” eighth grader Lashaun Scott said.

Scott and classmate Sydney Hilburn both wore gray shirts created by the students. They helped lead each activity. They read “the future is inclusive.” Special needs students wore the same shirt in blue.

“So we have our shirts. Well our shirts say that we’re the people in charge of it (the Special Olympics) but it also shows that we’re here to include everyone. And that this is also their world as much as it’s ours. And we’re here for them as well. And that they should be included in everything and not just some things,” Hilburn said.

“It made me really happy that we decided at the school to encourage inclusion as our shirts read ‘the future is inclusion.’ And I felt really special to be a part of this moment for all of them. And it was really good,” Scott said.

The students used the school’s football field to host a variety of activities from soccer to an obstacle course, Play-Doh and balloon booths and musical chairs.

The special needs coordinator said Chick-Fil-A catered and medals were awarded to athletes at the end of the event.

