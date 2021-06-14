Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Springdale Elementary dedicates buddy bench in memory of Faye Swetlik

By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Springdale Elementary School has unveiled a buddy bench that has been dedicated in memory of Faye Swetlik.

Faye Swetlik was a first-grader at the Lexington Two school when she went missing in early 2020. Her body was later discovered shallow grave not far from where she was taken.

RELATED STORY | 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik remembered around the world

Springdale students and staff held the school-wide dedication event Monday. The ceremony included singing, bubbles, and balloons.

The buddy bench in pink, one of Faye’s favorite colors, was given to the school by an anonymous donor.

Misty Burton, owner of Tenfold Collective, also made a donation that allowed the school to purchase an ocean-themed seesaw, adorned with Springdale’s dolphin mascot and the first grade’s shark mascot.

A new red flower table and lime green spinner chair will accompany the buddy bench and seesaw.

“The playground is a place where friendships are made, laughter is contagious, and everyone is accepted,” said Michele Tynes, Faye’s first-grade homeroom teacher. “Faye loved to dance and sing at recess. She made sure everyone had a friend to play with.”

Tynes said the goal is to have a space on the playground that captures Faye’s fun-loving spirit. She said no single item on the playground speaks to that spirit more than the pink bench, inscribed with Faye’s name and painted with rainbows.

“The bright pink bench is a reminder of her message -- love and kindness,” Tynes said. “We hope talking about this will inspire students to embrace this outlook on life, too.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
Area to watch off the Carolina coast.
FIRST ALERT: ‘Bill’ likely to develop later today, watching two other areas
The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A Grand Strand lotto player is $4 million richer after winning big playing Mega Millions.
Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in Carolina Forest
A vehicle caught fire after crashing into a utility box late Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
Vehicle catches fire after crashing into utility box near Myrtle Beach

Latest News

A few isolated storms arrive today.
FIRST ALERT: Storm chances return this afternoon, relief arrives midweek
Dr. Winston McIver Jr. says he's experienced racial inequality in the medical industry.
American Medical Association hopes to close racial inequalities in healthcare
Lawyers for the family of a man who died while in custody at the Charleston County detention...
Lawyer: Jamal Sutherland’s death ruled as homicide in amended death certificate
Over the next three years, South Carolina public schools will have about $3.2 billion dollars...
S.C. schools deciding how to use $3.2 billion in recovery funding
S.C. schools deciding how to use $3.2 billion in recovery funding
S.C. schools deciding how to use $3.2 billion in recovery funding