Seven Horry County zip codes more than 50% vaccinated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Since COVID-19 vaccines first arrived in Horry County six months ago, more than 156,820 people have rolled up their sleeves for at least one dose, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

That’s nearly 54% of residents 12 and older in the county.

Horry County is currently fifth in the state for the rate of vaccinated residents. Charleston, Georgetown, McCormick and Beaufort counties are all higher.

Across South Carolina, 46.3% of residents 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.

As of July 14, the 29572 zip code, which is the Arcadian Shores area, had the highest percentage of residents with at least one vaccine dose in Horry County. DHEC data shows about 76% received at least one shot.

The 29582 zip code, which is North Myrtle Beach, has about 72.6% of residents vaccinated. The Little River area, which is the 29566 zip code, had the third highest percentage of vaccinated residents in Horry County, with nearly 70% of people with at least one shot.

When it comes to total shots, the Socastee area, which is the 29588 zip code, has the highest total with 24,500 shots.

The 29579 zip code, which is the Carolina Forest area, comes in second with nearly 21,100 people with at least one dose. The 29526 zip code, which is the Conway area, has the third highest total shots in the county, with 19,770 people getting at least one dose.

A full breakdown of the number of shots that have gone out and the percent of population that is vaccinated can be seen in the table below.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.