One injured after vehicle overturns in Loris
Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was sent to the hospital with injuries following an accident in the Loris area, officials said.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, one person was trapped in a vehicle after it overturned along Highway 9 Business near Cedar Branch Road.
In a post on twitter, HCFR officials said the accident happened around 2:46 p.m. Monday.
A photo posted by HCFR shows a dark in color vehicle overturned in a ditch.
This was the only vehicle involved in the accident according to HCFR’s post.
