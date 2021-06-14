One injured after vehicle overturns in Loris

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was sent to the hospital with injuries following an accident in the Loris area, officials said.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, one person was trapped in a vehicle after it overturned along Highway 9 Business near Cedar Branch Road.

In a post on twitter, HCFR officials said the accident happened around 2:46 p.m. Monday.

1 person was transported with injuries as the result of this single-vehicle overturned accident with entrapment.#HCFR was dispatched to this call, at E. Highway 9 Bus. and Cedar Branch Rd. in Loris, at 2:46 p.m.



Loris FD assisted on this call. @SCHP_Troop5 is investigating. pic.twitter.com/GQbEIBEVUR — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 14, 2021

A photo posted by HCFR shows a dark in color vehicle overturned in a ditch.

This was the only vehicle involved in the accident according to HCFR’s post.

