Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One injured after vehicle overturns in Loris

One person injured in overturned vehicle accident.
One person injured in overturned vehicle accident.(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was sent to the hospital with injuries following an accident in the Loris area, officials said.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, one person was trapped in a vehicle after it overturned along Highway 9 Business near Cedar Branch Road.

In a post on twitter, HCFR officials said the accident happened around 2:46 p.m. Monday.

A photo posted by HCFR shows a dark in color vehicle overturned in a ditch.

This was the only vehicle involved in the accident according to HCFR’s post.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack

Latest News

One person was injured in an 18-wheeler crash Saturday morning in Galivants Ferry.
One injured in 18-wheeler crash in Galivants Ferry
The Carolina Country Music Festival has been pushed back to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Myrtle Beach announces traffic plan for Carolina Country Music Fest
Crews were called to part of Pee Dee Highway after a box truck crashed into a utility pole...
Box truck crashes into utility pole in Conway
Four people were injured in a crash on George Bishop Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.
Four injured in George Bishop Pkwy. crash