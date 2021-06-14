Submit a Tip
Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in Carolina Forest

A Grand Strand lotto player is $4 million richer after winning big playing Mega Millions.
A Grand Strand lotto player is $4 million richer after winning big playing Mega Millions.(unsplash.com)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand lotto player is $4 million richer after winning big playing Mega Millions.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket for Friday’s drawing was sold at the Circle K #2721526 at 4301 River Oaks Drive in Carolina Forest.

The lucky ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn. Officials say for an extra $1, the winner purchased the Megaplier to see the prize multiply to $4 million.

The winning numbers for Friday’s drawing were:

4 - 43 - 56 - 63 - 68 - Megaball: 13

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of the “4” Megaplier being drawn are 1 in 5.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.

