Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois

A 2-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.
A 2-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WIFR staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The evacuation zone from the fire at an Illinois chemical plant has been extended to a 2-mile radius, and doctors people in the region wear a mask all day Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, local authorities have evacuated a two-mile radius around the Rockton facility,” according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.

As of 10:50 a.m., the fire in Rockton has caused smoke to cover the eastern third of Ogle County. The county’s health department asked people to not call 911 except in cases of an emergency.

Doctors said people around the Chemtool plant should wear a mask possibly to Tuesday to protect themselves from the chemicals in the air.

“As a precaution, if you can see the smoke plume from the Chemtool fire, please stay indoors; close your windows and doors; and turn off your air conditioners. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. More information will be coming as our state-wide, coordinated response continues,” according to the city of Rockford Facebook page.

A statement was also released by the Northern Illinois PIO.

“At a news conference this morning, it was stated that at this time there is ‘no danger to air quality at ground level.’ This information is based on an initial limited test of VOCs, or volatile organic compounds, done by local agencies. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is now arriving on scene and working with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and other local partners. They are setting up to do more in-depth testing to measure the impact to air, water and land. We will communicate as soon as we have more information.

“The County Emergency Operations Center is actively tracking the smoke plume and wind direction. The specific area impacted at this time is two miles south of Chemtool. If you are within the one-mile evacuation zone around Chemtool, please evacuate. If you are two miles directly south of Chemtool, please stay indoors as a precaution, close your windows and doors, and turn off your air conditioner/HVAC units. The Illinois Department of Public Health is advising people to wear a mask if they are within the evacuation zone.

“At this time, these recommendations are only for Rockton-area residents. Anyone outside of the Rockton area does not need to take action at this time, but continue to monitor local media outlets for additional information.”

Evacuating residents can go to Roscoe Middle School, according to the Northern Illinois PIO.

Copyright 2021 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
Child mauled to death by dogs in Marion County, deputies say

Latest News

Police are looking for this Hyundai that may be connected to a homicide investigation.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Florence Co. shooting; police search for vehicle
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden says Putin a ‘worthy adversary’
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah