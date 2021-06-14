Submit a Tip
Lumberton police name suspect charged in series of home invasion robberies

Authorities have arrested a man accused in a series of home invasion robberies in Lumberton.
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested a man accused in a series of home invasion robberies in Lumberton.

The Lumberton Police Department said 23-year-old Ernest Lee Lewis Jr. was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, in the parking lot of the Lumberton Walmart Supercenter.

According to police, Lewis Jr. had several outstanding warrants for his alleged involvement in three home invasion robberies that happened in May.

Police said one incident happened on May 7 on C Avenue, another on May 16 on Carolina Avenue and another on N. Willow Street on May 22.

Lewis Jr. is charged with the following:

  • One count of attempted first-degree murder
  • One count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
  • One count of first-degree kidnapping
  • Seven counts of second-degree kidnapping
  • Two counts of first-degree burglary
  • Five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • One count of larceny of a motor vehicle
  • Two counts of injury to real property

Lewis Jr. is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,725,000 bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Det. Blake Harrell at (910) 671-3845.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

