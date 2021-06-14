Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCMF weekend leads to boom in business for some in Myrtle Beach

By Nia Watson
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest was not only eventful for tens of thousands of country music fans, but many bars and restaurants in Myrtle Beach saw a boom in business over the weekend.

“It was fantastic, constantly busy,” Spencer Deegan, a bartender at Grand Strand Brewing Company, said. “I worked every single day that weekend so I stayed busy, but I made money so it made it worthwhile.”

This year was the brewery’s first time experiencing the CCMF crowds. It opened back in February.

Deegan said they had a plan in place to help things go smoothly, such as switching the food menu to grab-and-go and splitting up bartenders.

“A big thing was a lot of people who live in the Grand Strand area who decided they were going to go to CCMF came to us for the first time and so I hope we get a lot more customers,” Deegan said.

“I’m happy with the numbers we did. However, just given how everything was set up in years past, I know they could’ve been better,” Daniel Becker said.

Becker is the operating partner at ART Burger and Sushi Bar on 8th Avenue. He’s talking about the barricades the city put up as part of its traffic control plan for the music fest.

“From 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue, completely blocked off,” he said.

Becker said while they were still busy during CCMF, he believes the barricades hindered the foot traffic they’re used to seeing during the busy weekend.

“I understand safety,” Becker said. “I understand they have their logistics to figure out, but maybe hopefully we can learn something from it and make some changes next year.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack

Latest News

This was the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine administered in Horry County.
Hospital officials reflect on six months since first vaccine doses arrived in Horry Co.
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock and Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill were recognized by...
‘They’re people’: New Myrtle Beach church honors police chiefs during first service
A crowd came out to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new mortgage-free home for a Myrtle Beach...
‘This makes it all worth it’: Myrtle Beach veteran, family to get mortgage-free home