CCMF weekend leads to boom in business for some in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest was not only eventful for tens of thousands of country music fans, but many bars and restaurants in Myrtle Beach saw a boom in business over the weekend.

“It was fantastic, constantly busy,” Spencer Deegan, a bartender at Grand Strand Brewing Company, said. “I worked every single day that weekend so I stayed busy, but I made money so it made it worthwhile.”

This year was the brewery’s first time experiencing the CCMF crowds. It opened back in February.

Deegan said they had a plan in place to help things go smoothly, such as switching the food menu to grab-and-go and splitting up bartenders.

“A big thing was a lot of people who live in the Grand Strand area who decided they were going to go to CCMF came to us for the first time and so I hope we get a lot more customers,” Deegan said.

“I’m happy with the numbers we did. However, just given how everything was set up in years past, I know they could’ve been better,” Daniel Becker said.

Becker is the operating partner at ART Burger and Sushi Bar on 8th Avenue. He’s talking about the barricades the city put up as part of its traffic control plan for the music fest.

“From 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue, completely blocked off,” he said.

Becker said while they were still busy during CCMF, he believes the barricades hindered the foot traffic they’re used to seeing during the busy weekend.

“I understand safety,” Becker said. “I understand they have their logistics to figure out, but maybe hopefully we can learn something from it and make some changes next year.”

