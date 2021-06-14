Submit a Tip
‘It has been my second home’: Peaches Corner manager retiring after 25 years

By Natasha Laguerre
Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The staff at Peaches Corner in Myrtle Beach is preparing to say farewell to a beloved team member.

Just a few hundred feet from the ocean stands the iconic local restaurant that manager Robert Alston has called his second home.

“The friendship I had with this family, it means a lot to me. They care for me to make me a manager,” Alston said.

Over his 25 years at Peaches Corner, Alston has flipped burgers and managed his team.

“The love we have in here, we all get along. We are like a family,” he said.

Peaches Corner will miss him. After more than two decades of work and memories, Alston is retiring.

“I’m going to miss it. It has been my second home. This family has been good to me, and I’ve enjoyed it,” he said.

Peaches Corner has been around since 1937 and is known for its homemade burgers.

Fellow employee Tasha Hills has worked at the restaurant for two years. When she met Alston, she knew his kindness would grow on her.

“He stands behind making sure we are OK here. He is like a father to all of us here. That is something we are going to miss about him,” Hills said.

Hills found in Alston a father figure - a person that she feels comfortable around to learn and grow.

Their bond is so close that Hills visit him at his house. She knows Alston is a special person when it comes to helping others.

“The homeless come in, he feeds them, gives them money. He’s just an amazing man. I’m just glad that I was able to meet him here,” Hills said.

Alston will stick around for a little longer before serving his last meal at Peaches Corner on Oct. 31.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

