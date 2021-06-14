Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘I put my life on the line for it’: Grand Strand veterans reflect on Flag Day

By Kate Merriman
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand veterans are reflecting on service to country as the United States celebrates Flag Day on Monday.

Many veterans say when they look at the flag, they see freedom.

“I put my life on the line for it,” veteran Lou Mascherino said. “When I volunteered, I could come home with that draped across my coffin it means everything to me. That’s the United States.”

Another veteran who goes by ‘Turtle’ to friends and family puts out 30 flags on Flag Day.

“It’s so much of a pride thing to me every time I see it,” Turtle said. “At night, I have one flag at my house and every night I have a camp fire. Every time I look at that thing lit, it’s so beautiful. It’s a symbol we need to keep and right now it’s not looking very good.”

Both Lou and Turtle say many people don’t respect the flag like they should.

There are many do’s and don’ts for how to properly treat the flag. Find out more on flag etiquette here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
Child mauled to death by dogs in Marion County, deputies say

Latest News

Police are looking for this Hyundai that may be connected to a homicide investigation.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Florence Co. shooting; police search for vehicle
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
John Edward Brown
Warrants: Man struck victim with contractor’s level before shooting him in Bucksport area
Man charged in connection with deadly Bucksport area shooting
Man charged in connection with deadly Bucksport area shooting