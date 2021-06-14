‘I put my life on the line for it’: Grand Strand veterans reflect on Flag Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand veterans are reflecting on service to country as the United States celebrates Flag Day on Monday.

Many veterans say when they look at the flag, they see freedom.

“I put my life on the line for it,” veteran Lou Mascherino said. “When I volunteered, I could come home with that draped across my coffin it means everything to me. That’s the United States.”

Another veteran who goes by ‘Turtle’ to friends and family puts out 30 flags on Flag Day.

“It’s so much of a pride thing to me every time I see it,” Turtle said. “At night, I have one flag at my house and every night I have a camp fire. Every time I look at that thing lit, it’s so beautiful. It’s a symbol we need to keep and right now it’s not looking very good.”

Both Lou and Turtle say many people don’t respect the flag like they should.

There are many do’s and don’ts for how to properly treat the flag. Find out more on flag etiquette here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.