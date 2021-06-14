Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

High court rejects 2 Virginia white nationalist rally cases

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place the convictions of two men who as members of a white supremacist group participated in a white nationalist rally in Virginia in 2017 that turned violent.

The high court said Monday that it would not take the case of Michael Miselis or Benjamin Daley, who participated in the rally as members of the “Rise Above Movement,” or “RAM.” Both pleaded guilty to federal rioting charges in connection with the Virginia rally.

As is typical, the high court didn’t comment in turning away their cases.

Miselis and Daley admitted they punched and kicked demonstrators who showed up to protest against white nationalists during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. One person died after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the rally. Shortly after, a Virginia State Police helicopter that officials said was assisting with the rally crashed, killing the pilot and a trooper.

Miselis and Daley had challenged their convictions by arguing that the Anti-Riot Act, a law they pleaded guilty to violating, is overbroad under the First Amendment’s free speech clause. A federal appeals court had ruled against them.

Daley was sentenced to 37 months in prison. Miselis was sentenced to 27 months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
Child mauled to death by dogs in Marion County, deputies say

Latest News

Police are looking for this Hyundai that may be connected to a homicide investigation.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Florence Co. shooting; police search for vehicle
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
A 2-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.
Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden says Putin a ‘worthy adversary’
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah