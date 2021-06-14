Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Grant program opens soon to prepare S.C homes for hurricanes, high winds

By Katie Kamin
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Applications for the South Carolina Home Mitigation Grant Program are set to open in a few weeks, and officials with the South Carolina Department of Insurance are encouraging you to get prepared for the application now as money will be dispersed quickly.

According to Ray Farmer, the director of the SCDOI, the grant funds from this program are designed to help homeowners along the coast retrofit their homes to prepare them for hurricanes and high-wind damage.

Farmer said the grant can be used for things like secondary water barriers, hurricane shutters, bracing gable ends and more.

“The most popular effort is to put on a fortified roof to make it stronger,” Farmer said. “Either the $5,000 or $4,000 grants, they’re not going to build a bunker for you, but it will go a long way in assisting our consumers in preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.”

According to the SCDOI, the amount of money awarded depends on the income of the applicant.

“If you hit certain low income thresholds, you get a straight $5,000 grant,” Farmer said. “If you don’t hit those thresholds, you’re still eligible for a matching grant of up to $4,000.”

Farmer said in total, they award between $2-2.3 million each year. This money is split between two application periods, one that opens July 1 and one that opens in Dec. 1. He encourages everyone to apply in July and again in December if they are not awarded the money in the first round of applications.

According to the SCDOI, retrofitted or strengthened homes reduce the likeliness and intensity of damage from storms, which ultimately results in lower and fewer insurance claims and eventually reduces insurance premiums for state residents.

“For every dollar we spend ahead of time on mitigation efforts, it will save $6 after a storm,” Farmer said. “It certainly makes sense to try and make our homes more resilient, and for floods as well.”

For more detailed instructions on how to apply for the grant, visit the SCDOI’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
Area to watch off the Carolina coast.
FIRST ALERT: ‘Bill’ likely to develop later today, watching two other areas
The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A Grand Strand lotto player is $4 million richer after winning big playing Mega Millions.
Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in Carolina Forest
John Edward Brown
Warrants: Man struck victim with contractor’s level before shooting him in Bucksport area