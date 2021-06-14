Submit a Tip
Gas prices drop slightly in SC, but rise nationally

While gas prices in South Carolina are 7.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, they stand...
While gas prices in South Carolina are 7.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, they stand 93.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Riley Bean
Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy says South Carolina gas prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week and are averaging at $2.77 per gallon Monday.

GasBuddy says they gain their numbers from their daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina.

While gas prices in South Carolina are 7.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, they stand 93.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Carolina was priced at $2.45 per gallon Monday. They say the most expensive is a dollar more expensive and sits at $3.45 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, and GasBuddy says it is averaging $3.07 per gallon Monday. Price reports say the national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“We’ve seen the national average gas price continue to inch higher as oil prices have reached $71 per barrel, the highest since 2018, as gasoline demand continues to rebound,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Strong gasoline demand as states and cities reopen will likely continue to be a major factor keeping gas prices elevated even as oil production climbs in the months ahead. With most additional supply being gobbled up very quickly, gas prices will likely stay at elevated levels for the foreseeable future. Motorists can continue to fight the high gas prices by remembering to shop around each time they get below half a tank.”

