Five Chants pick up CoSIDA Academic All-District honors

CONWAY, S.C. – A total of five Coastal Carolina football student-athletes in Steven Bedosky, Tarron Jackson, Silas Kelly, Alex Spillum, and Charles Ouverson were named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District first team in football, CoSIDA announced on Thursday. All five Chants were named to the NCAA Division I District 4 first team which includes student-athletes from the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, as well as Puerto Rico.

The 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District football team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA All-America program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.

To be eligible, a student-athlete has to have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and have played in over 50 percent of the team’s games on the season.

Bedosky, who was a 2018 CoSIDA Academic All-District selection, picks up the honor for the second time in his career. The veteran offensive lineman graduated with his MBA in December 2020 and is working towards his second master’s degree in instructional technology. A 2020 All-Sun Belt honorable mention selection, Bedosky was named to the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt All-Conference fourth team as well, as he started and played in all 12 games at right tackle for the Chants in 2020. A key member of the offensive line unit that was named a Joe Moore Award semifinalist, presented annually to the nation’s top offensive line unit, the Georgia native was the top-graded lineman in the win over South Alabama (Nov. 7). He also recorded three knockdown blocks in the season-opening win at Kansas (Sept. 12) and played every snap in wins over Kansas, No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14), Georgia Southern (Oct. 24), South Alabama, Appalachian State (Nov. 21), No. 8 BYU (Dec. 5), Troy (Dec. 12), and Liberty (Dec. 26).

A 2020 Senior CLASS second-team All-American and member of the 2021 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society, Jackson picks up his first CoSIDA Academic All-District honor this season. A May 2020 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, Jackson became just the seventh Chanticleer in program history to be selected in the NFL Draft, going in the sixth round (191st overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft.

A consensus All-American in 2020, with his first team honors from the Associated Press (AP), American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of American (FWAA), and the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF), Jackson also picked up All-American honors from ESPN (first team), the Reese’s Senior Bowl (first team), the Phil Steele Publication (first team), Sporting News (second team), and CBS Sports/247Sports (second team) this postseason.

Tabbed the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson was named to the All-Sun Belt first team for the second-straight season (2019 and 2020) and was named a finalist for the Lombardi Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He was also a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, and earned a spot on the Ted Hendricks Award watch list.

In 2020, Jackson led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5 on the year. He also led the Chants and was third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 14.0 despite seeing double-teams on over 60 percent of the snaps he played on the year. He was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the year while also adding 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery to his resume for 2020.

Kelly picked up his first academic all-district honor, as he graduated with a degree in both exercise and sport science and business management in December 2020 and is working towards his MBA. Named one of three national 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award winners, Kelly was also named to the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference second team and earned a spot on the 2020 All-Sun Belt second team. Tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 21, the Maryland native played in all 12 games on the season, starting 11 contests. He led Coastal Carolina with 80 tackles and added 6.5 tackles-for-loss, 5.0 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery on the season. His 5.0 sacks were tied for eighth in the Sun Belt, while his 80 total stops were ninth in the conference on the year.

A 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District selection, Spillum earns the academic honor for the second-straight season. The fourth-year Chant earned his degree in business management in December 2020 and is working towards a second bachelor’s degree in communication. Spillum was chosen to the Phil Steele SBC All-Conference third team and earned a spot on the 2020 All-Sun Belt third team after playing in and starting all 12 games for the Chants at safety. The Minnesota native ranked fourth on the team with 60 total tackles, including 39 solo tackles, and also had 1.5 tackle-for-loss, four interceptions, four pass breakups, and recovered two fumbles. His four interceptions were tied for third in the Sun Belt overall while his 101 return yards were also third in the league on the season. He totaled eight passes defended, which ranked 15th in the Sun Belt on the year, recorded a season-high eight tackles twice, and posted five tackles or more seven times on the season.

Already a two-time graduate of Coastal earning his bachelor’s degree in finance in May 2019 and his MBA in December 2020, Ouverson received academic all-district honors for the first time in his collegiate career. In 2020, Ouverson earned a spot on the Ray Guy Award watch list. He played in all 12 games, serving as the punter and the holder for both field goals and extra points. The South Carolina native punted 35 times for 1,410 yards, an average of 40.3 yards per punt on the season, and totaled five 50-plus yard punts on the year. He placed 18 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, which was the most by any punter in the Sun Belt Conference, and also had 13 punts fair caught. Ouverson recorded a season-long punt of 62 yards in the win over Appalachian State (Nov. 21).

