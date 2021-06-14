FIRST ALERT: Storm chances return into Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One more round of scattered storms arrives Tuesday before drier weather returns.

A weak system arrives Tuesday afternoon and will lead to some scattered downpours and storms. The best chance of rain will be across Horry and Georgetown County, mainly between 2 PM and 5 PM. Most spots inland, around I-95, will be rain-free Tuesday.

Drier air filters in through mid-week and will put a cap on our rain chances. It’s a mainly dry and warm forecast through the end of the workweek. Afternoon highs climb into the middle 80s, feeling like the lower 90s with the summer mugginess in place.

We’ll approach 90° Saturday before more clouds and rain chances start to move in. Expect more scattered afternoon storms to arrive for the end of the weekend.

