Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Storm chances return into Tuesday

Scattered storm arrive Tuesday afternoon
Scattered storm arrive Tuesday afternoon(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One more round of scattered storms arrives Tuesday before drier weather returns.

A weak system arrives Tuesday afternoon and will lead to some scattered downpours and storms. The best chance of rain will be across Horry and Georgetown County, mainly between 2 PM and 5 PM. Most spots inland, around I-95, will be rain-free Tuesday.

Drier air filters in through mid-week and will put a cap on our rain chances. It’s a mainly dry and warm forecast through the end of the workweek. Afternoon highs climb into the middle 80s, feeling like the lower 90s with the summer mugginess in place.

We’ll approach 90° Saturday before more clouds and rain chances start to move in. Expect more scattered afternoon storms to arrive for the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
Child mauled to death by dogs in Marion County, deputies say

Latest News

Area to watch off the Carolina coast.
FIRST ALERT: ‘Bill’ likely to develop later today, watching two other areas
Fair skies and a bit less humid.
FIRST ALERT: A bit less humid to start the week
A bit less humid to start the week
A bit less humid to start the week
Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast