FIRST ALERT: ‘Bill’ likely to develop off the Carolina coast later today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A short-lived tropical depression or storm may develop off the Carolina coast. Another area of interest has increasing chances of development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The showers and storms that moved through the area over the weekend have developed into an area of low pressure off shore. This morning, the low pressure area appears to be quickly getting better organized.

50% chance of development off the Carolina coast. (WMBF)

According to the National Hurricane Center, a well-defined, non-tropical low pressure system is located about 120 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Satellite and radar data indicate that thunderstorm activity has continued to increase and become more concentrated near the center of the low, and environmental conditions are expected to be at least marginally conducive for tropical formation. If this recent development trend continues, then a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm could form later today while the system moves northeastward away from the United States. The low will move over colder waters south of Nova Scotia on Wednesday, ending any opportunity for further development. The chance of development is now 50%. If it develops into a tropical storm, it would be given the name of ‘Bill’.

Another area of interest has developed in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says a large area of cloudiness and showers located over the southern Gulf of Mexico is associated with a broad low pressure area. Some slow development of this disturbance is possible during the next few days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico, and a tropical depression could form late in the week when the system begins to move slowly northward. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. The chance of development over the next 5 days is 50%.

50% chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. (WMBF)

