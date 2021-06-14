Submit a Tip
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack

By Cameron Crowe and Nick Doria
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by dogs Sunday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened while the 7-year-old was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers, who were able to escape.

Authorities seized several dogs from a property on Cleo Road Monday afternoon. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Carnell Jackson said his son, Shemar Sherif Jackson, was the victim in the attack.

“You watch him come out of his mother, I cut his umbilical cord, and I just want them to get them dogs because it seems to be an ongoing thing,” Jackson said.

Jackson and neighbors were shocked and horrified wondering how this tragedy took place.

Neighbors said the dogs suspected in the attack have gotten out multiple times. They said the dogs have intimidated neighbors in their yards. When they spoke with the owners, neighbors say nothing changed.

Jackson said his three sons were on Cleo Road searching for their chihuahua after it escaped from their home one street over.

“They seen she was surrounded by this guy’s dogs here and they called her, and when they called her she ran and two of my sons jumped this fence and they came around and mauled one of them,” Jackson said.

He added that no one should ever have to be worried about their safety when walking through the neighborhood.

“He don’t have no signs on the property, only on that side. How you going to warn somebody? There’s holes on the fence then you try to patch them, and if you know the dog bite and you got children out here, keep the dogs up or get rid of them,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he wants a DNA test to determine which dog mauled his child. He added he never wants to see the dogs roaming his neighborhood again.

As he moves forward without his youngest child, Jackson said he’s going to continue putting his trust in God.

“I raised that boy in the word. His scripture is Psalm 23 and he knew that scripture, and I have a peace about it. And while it won’t bring my child back, I haven’t given up on God,” Jackson said.

The future of the dogs suspected in the attack is unknown at this time.

