Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Details on Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to S.C. released

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in Greenville Monday.
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in Greenville Monday.
By WYFF News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in Greenville Monday.

“As part of the Month of Action, next week, the vice president will launch a nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts,” according to a release from the White House Regional Communication Director.

According to a release from White House officials, the vice president will leave Joint Base Andrews at 10:05 a.m., and arrive at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

At 12:15 p.m., she will deliver remarks at a COVID-19 vaccination mobilization event at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center.

Following that, Harris will tour a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the YMCA of Greenville.

She will then participate in a conversation on voting rights with community leaders, before she leaves GSP for Joint Base Andrews.

She is also scheduled to visit Atlanta on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
One firefighter was hurt during a structure fire Sunday morning in Little River.
Firefighter injured during Little River fire

Latest News

One Myrtle Beach park will soon get a ‘complete makeover,’ the city announced Monday.
Crews to give Myrtle Beach park ‘complete makeover’
50% chance of development off the Carolina coast.
FIRST ALERT: ‘Bill’ likely to develop off the Carolina coast later today
Fair skies and a bit less humid.
FIRST ALERT: A bit less humid to start the week
The staff at Peaches Corner in Myrtle Beach is preparing to say farewell to a beloved team...
‘It has been my second home’: Peaches Corner manager retiring after 25 years