Crews to give Myrtle Beach park ‘complete makeover’

One Myrtle Beach park will soon get a ‘complete makeover,’ the city announced Monday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One Myrtle Beach park will soon get a ‘complete makeover,’ the city announced Monday.

The improvements to Midway Park on Kings Highway at 19th Avenue South will happen in the new fiscal year, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

The capitol project budget includes funds to convert one of the tennis court pods into ten outdoor pickleball courts. Officials say crews will also resurface all of the courts (including the basketball court), replace the sidewalks, light poles, basketball backboards and goals.

In addition, crews will replace/repair the green fencing around the park and add a concrete pad and tennis hitting wall, according to the city.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

