CCU’s Melissa Jefferson earns second-team All-American honors

The freshman finished 14th overall in the 100 meters; 18th overall in the 200 meters
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Updated: 1 hours ago
EUGENE, Ore. - Freshman Melissa Jefferson’s record-setting season came to a close on Thursday night as she came away with USTFCCCA Second Team All-American honors after completing the 100 meters and 200 meters semifinals at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

The Georgetown, S.C. native started the evening in the 100 meters semifinals as she finished in ninth-place of heat one with a time of 11.43 (0.5). Though she was unable to qualify for the finals, she finished 14th overall in the event, giving her the second-team honors distinction.

Jefferson returned to the track less than hour later to qualify for the 200-meter final on Saturday night. In the first heat, the 2021 Sun Belt Most Outstanding Track Performer finished in sixth-place with a time of 23.46, good for the 18th-overall best time in the qualifying round.

The Carvers Bay High School graduate closed out the 2021 season as the Chanticleer’s record holder in the 100 meters with a time of 11.22 (1.0) and the 200 meters at 22.95 (0.5). Jefferson broke those respective records four times apiece in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

