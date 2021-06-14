CCU’s David Ejumeta receives All-American honorable mention honors

EUGENE, Ore. – On Wednesday night, Coastal Carolina long jumper David Ejumeta ended his season at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field with a 21st-place finish with All-American Honorable Mention honors.

The 2021 Sun Belt Most Outstanding Fielder performer ranked eighth out of the first 10 competitors with his first jump of 7.24 meters (0.6). On his second attempt of the evening, Ejumeta increased his output to 7.27 meters (0.2) but ultimately fell to 21st place. Ejumeta needed at least a nine-thousandths of a meter increase on his third and final jump to contend for Second-Team All-American honors but fouled on the last jump attempt.

The Berin City, Nigeria native ends his season as the Coastal Carolina record holder in the long jump as he set a Sun Belt Championship record at 7.97 meters.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.