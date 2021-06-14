Coroner identifies victim in deadly Florence Co. shooting; police search for vehicle

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that may be connected to a homicide investigation.

According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shooting on Keith Circle in Florence at 1:11 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said one person was found dead at the location. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 18-year-old Trevon Davion Wilson, of Florence.

The body will be sent for an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina, the coroner said.

According to law enforcement, they are looking for a silver Hyundai that may be connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the shooting is asked to call FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 360.

