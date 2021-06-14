Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

8 hurt as vehicle crashes into crowd at Texas race track

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FABENS, Texas (AP) - Eight people were injured Sunday night after a vehicle plowed through a guard rail then into the crowd at a mud racing event in Texas.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that at 6:35 p.m., a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and into spectators.

Three spectators were transported to a hospital in critical condition and five others with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the injured were identified by police.

“Today what happened was what we all hoped doesn’t happen. Is a wreck while racing,” said Scott Smith, owner of Rock Solid Protection, an El Paso-based security firm. Smith, speaking at a news conference, said that “the mud can tell the car where to go, at times” and that is what he said happened in this crash.

Karla Huerta, who was watching the race when it turned tragic, described the scene as “pretty ugly.”

“Well, they started the race. And when they started, one of the trucks lost control and slammed into a pile of cars and people,” Huerta said. She said there were a lot of ambulances at the scene after the crash and that a lot of people were taken away.

Three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash, the statement said. It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to leave the track.

The track is located in Fabens, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of El Paso and less than a mile from the Mexican border.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
One firefighter was hurt during a structure fire Sunday morning in Little River.
Firefighter injured during Little River fire

Latest News

An ambulance was crashed into Irondequoit Bay near Newport Yacht Club on Sunday afternoon.
Police: Woman crashed stolen ambulance into bay in N.Y.
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing 1
One Myrtle Beach park will soon get a ‘complete makeover,’ the city announced Monday.
Crews to give Myrtle Beach park ‘complete makeover’
The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important...
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective