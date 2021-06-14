Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

10-year-old dies in South Dakota river after saving sister

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.
Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, S.D. (AP) — Family members say a 10-year-old boy who died in the Big Sioux River in South Dakota saved one of his younger siblings who had fallen into the water.

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.

His mother, Nicole Eufers, tells the Argus Leader that Ricky was out on the river with his dad and siblings when several fell into the river.

Eufers says Ricky jumped in to save his sister Chevelle and got her to shore, but when his father and siblings turned around, Ricky was missing.

The boy’s father, Chad Sneve, said his son was the type of boy to do anything for anyone.

~Information Release~ We unfortunately have a tragic update to the situation in Hudson. The dive team recovered the...

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects charged in the deadly shooting on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach appeared...
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Police lights
Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
Child mauled to death by dogs in Marion County, deputies say

Latest News

Police are looking for this Hyundai that may be connected to a homicide investigation.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Florence Co. shooting; police search for vehicle
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
A 2-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.
Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden says Putin a ‘worthy adversary’
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah