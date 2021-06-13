Submit a Tip
Woman arrested after shooting man at N. Charleston club

By Riley Bean
Updated: 9 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a woman after she allegedly shot a man in the chest at a night club.

Christy Ladawn Gathers, 32, has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, the NCPD says.

Officers say that the NCPD responded to 7550 Dorchester Road at approximately 1:07 a.m. Sunday. The NCPD says they were responding to a shooting at the Blue Note Bistro.

Upon arrival, officers say a male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital for treatment.

Police say several other patrons suffered minor injuries while they were trying to exit the club.

Gathers was arrested, after being detained by patrons and security for the club, police say.

Jail records show Gathers was lodged in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

