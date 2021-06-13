Standoff in Marlboro Co. ends in man’s arrest

WALLACE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody Saturday following a standoff with law enforcement in Marlboro County.

According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Officer, 42-year-old Adam Jason Boone, of Wallace, was charged after witnesses said he assaulted his elderly mother and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave the residence while armed with a shotgun.

Authorities said a family member tried to intervene and was also assaulted. Both victims were able to get out of the home after a struggle over the shotgun led to a shot being fired inside, according to the MCSO.

Boone allegedly threatened to kill any law enforcement officers who responded to the scene to assist. He then barricaded himself inside of the home and re-enforced the doors to keep authorities out, deputies said.

Eventually, officers were able to arrest Boone without further incident, a press release stated. During the execution of a search warrant, several firearms were seized, according to law enforcement.

Boone was charged with kidnapping, two counts of first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, four counts of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, malicious injury to personal property and unlawful communication.

He is scheduled for a bond hearing on Sunday.

