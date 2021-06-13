Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Monday marks six months since first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Horry Co.

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Monday marks a significant milestone in the Grand Strand’s fight against COVID-19.

June 14 is exactly six months to the day since the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Horry County.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Conway Medical Center received a shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the county’s initial vaccine allotment.

RELATED: ‘Getting our lives back’: CMC administers COVID-19 vaccine to first employees

Dr. Stephen Brady, CMC’s director of cardiology, was the first hospital staffer to receive the first of two vaccine injections.

Six months later, approximately 133,775 residents out of the 292,546 eligible in Horry County are fully vaccinated as of June 9, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Approximately 155,652 eligible Horry County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, DHEC officials state.

Across S.C., over 1.97 million residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, accounting for 46% of the state’s eligible population aged 12 and over, according to DHEC.

More than 1.67 million South Carolinians have completed vaccination, nearly 39% of the eligible population.

President Joe Biden set a goal of delivering at least one vaccine dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4.

To help in this effort, DHEC teamed up with S.C. breweries for the “Shot and a Chaser” campaign, with participating brewhouses across the state serving as vaccination sites and offering a free beer to those who come out and roll up their sleeves.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen in the ocean around the Compass Cove Resort in Myrtle Beach Friday morning.
WATCH: Alligator seen enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach
A large crowd came out for the opening night of the Carolina Country Music Fest on Thursday.
McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say
CCMF organizers temporarily halted the event Saturday afternoon due to lightning in the area.
‘We’re back open!’: CCMF reopens gates after weather delay
Some owners said CCMF's traffic plan is impacting their businesses.
‘Unfortunate.’ Some businesses not seeing tourist boom during CCMF

Latest News

Vaccination rates in certain states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and...
Vaccination rates lag in at least 5 states as US moves toward reopening
The school principal says the system helped students enjoy "a close to normal" prom, and...
School criticized after marking unvaccinated prom attendees with numbers
Tidal Creek Brewhouse in Myrtle Beach took part in the "Shot and a Chaser" campaign on...
‘Just thought it was a brilliant idea’: Myrtle Beach brewery participates in vaccine campaign
Myrtle Beach brewery participates in vaccine campaign
Myrtle Beach brewery participates in vaccine campaign