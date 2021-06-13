Monday marks six months since first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Monday marks a significant milestone in the Grand Strand’s fight against COVID-19.

June 14 is exactly six months to the day since the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Horry County.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Conway Medical Center received a shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the county’s initial vaccine allotment.

RELATED: ‘Getting our lives back’: CMC administers COVID-19 vaccine to first employees

Dr. Stephen Brady, CMC’s director of cardiology, was the first hospital staffer to receive the first of two vaccine injections.

Six months later, approximately 133,775 residents out of the 292,546 eligible in Horry County are fully vaccinated as of June 9, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Approximately 155,652 eligible Horry County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, DHEC officials state.

Across S.C., over 1.97 million residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, accounting for 46% of the state’s eligible population aged 12 and over, according to DHEC.

More than 1.67 million South Carolinians have completed vaccination, nearly 39% of the eligible population.

President Joe Biden set a goal of delivering at least one vaccine dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4.

To help in this effort, DHEC teamed up with S.C. breweries for the “Shot and a Chaser” campaign, with participating brewhouses across the state serving as vaccination sites and offering a free beer to those who come out and roll up their sleeves.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.