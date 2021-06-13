FIRST ALERT: Milder temperatures and a few showers to round out the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will greet you as you step outside this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to winds shifting from out of the northeast. This means our daytime highs will be right around the low to mid 80s this afternoon, a few degrees cooler than our seasonable averages.

Today's Forecast (WMBF)

A few more stray showers will also be possible this afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but we could see a few soaking showers and storms beginning around 2-3pm. These will gradually taper off around sunset, just in time for the headlining concerts at CCMF tonight.

CCMF Concert Forecast (WMBF)

As we head into the new work week, we finally start to see our active pattern settle down a bit. A few stray showers and thunderstorms will be possible through midweek, with drier weather through the end of the week. This will be your best opportunity to get outside, head to the beach or pool, or get some yard work done.

This Week's Rain Chances (WMBF)

Temperatures throughout the week will hold steady in the middle 80s through at least Friday.

