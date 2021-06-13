Firefighter injured during Little River fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County firefighter was injured battling an early-morning fire Sunday in Little River, officials said.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to a house fire in the 1500 block of Highway 17 in Little River around 6:22 a.m.

The fire was brought under control and is under investigation, first responders said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the HCFR. The extent of those injuries is not immediately known.

The Calabash Fire Department assisted crews on scene.

