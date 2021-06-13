Coroner: Victim in Horry Co. shooting dies from injuries

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The victim of a Friday night shooting in Horry County has died, officials said.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 32-year-old Phillip Huggins was shot in the 900 block of Bucksport Road in the Conway area just before 7 p.m. on June 11.

Huggins, of Conway, was taken to Conway Medical Center and died of his injuries at 7:54 p.m., Willard said.

According to the coroner’s office, police continue to investigate the homicide.

