Stratford High School student graduates with perfect attendance from kindergarten through high school

By Ann McGill
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A special shout out to a student in Berkeley County who will be graduating tomorrow. Kennedy Baskerville is finishing high school with quite an accomplishment.

Kennedy is part of the class of 2021 at Stratford High School and she was honored for having perfect attendance.

That’s right, from kindergarten through high school, this young lady has not missed a day of school. Her mother says she did get sick, but it was usually on the weekends. The school recognized her during senior awards, but the state will not hold a ceremony due to the pandemic.

Kennedy has a 3.5 GPA and was a year-round softball athlete between high school and travel ball. She will continue her softball career and education at Claflin University.

