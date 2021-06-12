Submit a Tip
Sea Cabin Pier in Cherry Grove reopens after damage from Hurricane Isaias

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Ten months after Hurricane Isaias caused significant damage, the Sea Cabin Pier is back open in Cherry Grove.

According to a Friday post on its Facebook page, Sea Cabin Pier is now open 24/7 to those staying at the Sea Cabin.

However, the pier is shortened, which means each person will be allowed to fish no more than two rods, the post states.

Isaias lashed the Grand Strand on Aug. 3, 2020, leading to the gutting of a large portion of the pier.

RELATED: ‘Just shocking’: Hurricane Isaias takes out portion of Sea Cabin Pier in Cherry Grove

Debris from the Sea Cabin Pier traveled south to the Cherry Grove Pier, officials said at the time.

It was estimated that Cherry Grove was under at least four feet of water at one point during the evening high tide, which was compounded by storm surge from Isaias.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

