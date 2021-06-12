‘People are ready to get out there’: City leaders reflect on bringing CCMF back to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – As the Carolina Country Music Fest continues, Myrtle Beach city leaders and safety crews are reflecting on what it took to pull off the return of festivals after COVID-19 shut down live music.

“It was crazy, but it was fun. Insane amount of people. During the evening time, it was crowded, insane amount of people,” CCMF fan Jody Couture said.

Words like those from Couture are why city officials said this year took extra planning to make sure Myrtle Beach’s staple live music event was done just right.

“A couple months before, definitely there was some hesitation. We were cautious but when the time came we were getting on the back end,” Myrtle Beach City Councilman John Krajc said. “South Carolina (COVID-19) numbers were going down. So we felt confident that we we’re going to have the right people in the right place making it safe for everybody.”

On the ground, dozens of crews are keeping 30,000 country music lovers safe.

“We have six crews inside, we have folks at the command post, the county is helping us out as well, two medic units on standby, and we have a fire engine on standby just in case something were to happen,” Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans said.

Evans said they’ve gotten a lot of calls for heat-related issues, including dehydration. He added that while they’re prepared to help, large crowds at night make it take a little longer to respond if a person needs help.

For Krajc, seeing the city come together for CCMF is a sign to locals and tourists that Myrtle Beach is back in action. He said seeing the turnout meant the city council made the right decision to approve the event.

“This tells us that people are ready to get out there,” Krajc said. “They’re coming in full force, hotel numbers are way up, restaurants are way up.”

For fans who missed out last year, they’re just happy to be back after their plans were canceled.

“We never canceled our stuff. We took it upon ourselves to keep it and here we are today,” Couture said.

