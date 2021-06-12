Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One injured in 18-wheeler crash in Galivants Ferry

One person was injured in an 18-wheeler crash Saturday morning in Galivants Ferry.
One person was injured in an 18-wheeler crash Saturday morning in Galivants Ferry.(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a crash involving an 18-wheeler Saturday morning in Galivants Ferry.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the 18-wheeler ran into the woods at Eagle Road and U.S. 501 West in Galivants Ferry shortly before 10:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are in custody after a deadly shooting Thursday night on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle...
Three arrested after drug deal leads to deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach
An alligator was seen in the ocean around the Compass Cove Resort in Myrtle Beach Friday morning.
WATCH: Alligator seen enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police investigating after two people shot, killed
Carli Brewer Soukup
Investigators identify suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle
Horry County Police
Misconduct leads to departure of 4 Horry Co. officers over 2 months, documents state

Latest News

The Carolina Country Music Festival has been pushed back to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Myrtle Beach announces traffic plan for Carolina Country Music Fest
Crews were called to part of Pee Dee Highway after a box truck crashed into a utility pole...
Box truck crashes into utility pole in Conway
Four people were injured in a crash on George Bishop Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.
Four injured in George Bishop Pkwy. crash
Police lights
Single-car crash kills Hartsville man