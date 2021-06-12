One injured in 18-wheeler crash in Galivants Ferry
Updated: 4 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a crash involving an 18-wheeler Saturday morning in Galivants Ferry.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the 18-wheeler ran into the woods at Eagle Road and U.S. 501 West in Galivants Ferry shortly before 10:30 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
