Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Attorneys representing a Myrtle Beach business at the center of a federal fraud investigation released a statement following the arrest of the owners and an employee.

Authorities say Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi and Jessica Voight operated Grandeur Management on Oak Street.

The trio are accused of lying to get workers outside of the U.S.

According to law enforcement, the three submitted fraudulent visa petitions for foreign employees and lied about the jobs, work conditions and pay.

On Friday, the following statement was released from the Law Office of Russell B. Long on behalf of the company:

“Pursuant to an understanding and agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office For The District Of South Carolina, Grandeur Management will remain in business, and will continue to provide the necessary labor force for many employers along the Grand Strand.

All employees will be paid monies owed to them as soon as possible, and are encouraged to maintain the status quo, and remain with Grandeur Management, Inc. and their current employers.”

The three suspects were arraigned in federal court on Thursday where they entered not guilty pleas.

Authorities said they want anyone who was victimized by the three arrested to come forward. They’re asking the victims to email them at traffickingtips@state.gov.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are in custody after a deadly shooting Thursday night on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle...
Three arrested after drug deal leads to deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach
An alligator was seen in the ocean around the Compass Cove Resort in Myrtle Beach Friday morning.
WATCH: Alligator seen enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police investigating after two people shot, killed
Carli Brewer Soukup
Investigators identify suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle
Horry County Police
Misconduct leads to departure of 4 Horry Co. officers over 2 months, documents state

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach business owners charged with wire fraud, money laundering, visa fraud
.
Fans excited as CCMF kicks off the first night of shows
.
Horry County Council renews discussion around impact fees to help with infrastructure issues
Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon
Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon
CCMF organizers temporarily halted the event Saturday afternoon due to lightning in the area.
‘We’re back open!’: CCMF reopens gates after weather delay