Myrtle Beach brewery taking part in DHEC’s ‘Shot and a Chaser’ vaccine campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – With only 46% of residents having at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and no vaccine lottery on the horizon in the state, South Carolina health officials are using other ways to encourage people to roll up their sleeve.

First up is the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s “Shot and a Chaser” campaign.

Breweries across the state are teaming up with DHEC to offer South Carolinians a free beer if they get a shot.

There’s a local opportunity this weekend. Tidal Creek Brewhouse in Myrtle Beach is taking part in the campaign on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s located at 3421 Knoles St., in The Market Common.

State parks are also working get involved.

For those who get a shot, they’ll get free admission to the park for the day. The goal is to start that initiative in the next few weeks.

The initiatives come with three weeks left to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of Americans partially vaccinated by July 4.

