McMaster: CCMF welcomed over 35K people on Friday night

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is celebrating the return of the Carolina Country Music Fest.

In a Saturday morning social post, McMaster said Myrtle Beach welcomed over 35,000 people for the second night of CCMF on Friday, which saw headliner Eric Church take the stage.

“South Carolina is open for business and we are thrilled to host these major events once again,” McMaster stated.

Jake Owen kicked off CCMF on Thursday night, while fellow headliner Darius Rucker is set to perform Saturday night.

Luke Combs will close out CCMF on Sunday evening.

After being rescheduled and ultimately canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CCMF has roared back this year, much to the delight of city leaders.

“This is a big, big deal that we have a festival of this size and stature that comes into our hometown every single year and brings the top level talent,” Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Karen Riordan said. “I mean we’ve got 30 artists that are amazing. These are people that are all at the top of the country music charts. I just think it’s remarkable.”

In 2019, CCMF generated between $15 million to $20 million, Myrtle Beach officials said. They added that they’re expecting to make more from this year’s event.

