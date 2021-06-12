FIRST ALERT: Increased rain chances for the first half of the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It will be a dry start to the day, but rain chances will be on the rise as we head into lunchtime and this afternoon. A 60% chance of showers and storms is in the forecast for today. Most of these showers and storms will take place around midday and will wind down gradually around and near sunset tonight.

Rain Chances Today (WMBF)

If you have plans on heading out to CCMF, it’s not a bad idea to pack the poncho and rain gear. You’ll likely be dodging some hit or miss showers and thunderstorms, potentially near the start of the headlining concerts tonight.

CCMF Concert Forecast (WMBF)

Sunday does show some steady improvements in terms of the heat and rain chances. A weak cold front will work through the area helping bring temperatures down. This also means drier air will move in bringing rain chances to a gradual end.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WMBF)

If you’re looking for some better beach days and dry weather, next week features a much calmer pattern. This means sunshine and warmer temperatures.

