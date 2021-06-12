Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dozens of children receive life-saving organs from 1-year-old killed in Audubon crash

By Brady Williams
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After the crash that happened along the Audubon Parkway last Friday, Stephen Schaefer’s life was changed.

62-year-old Vickie Reutter was killed in that crash, and so was his wife, 25-year-old Braelen Hicks-Schaefer.

His son, Weston, was severely injured.

“This kid was the greatest thing that ever happened to me,” Stephen said. “Just perfect. Beautiful.”

[PREVIOUS: 3 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway]

Weston was flown to Louisville for intensive care, but when Stephen arrived, the doctors had more bad news.

“It was such an unreal moment that somebody’s sitting there telling me, ‘This is it...’” he said. “His heart kept beating, his lungs kept pumping. He was relentless.”

He says after a while, Weston grabbed his finger and responded to his touch.

“I think Weston was kind enough to tell his Papa goodbye,” he said. “When they did all their tests and finally declared him one hundred percent brain dead, that little heart was still beating.”

Stephen said both his whole family and his wife’s family gathered to say goodbye.

“They were all standing in that room, watching that heartbeat, watching those lungs, and I knew,” he said. “This is important. This is what he was supposed to do, and this is why we are all here.”

Inspired by Weston’s strength, Stephen offered his son’s body for organ donation.

“The minute that it went through, they told us that phone was going off,” he said.

Hundreds of calls came in, all people eager for something that could save their children’s lives. Something Weston could provide.

“My little kid, my beautiful baby boy,” Stephen said through tears. “He’s a hero, dude... He got a medal, it’s the second-highest honor that a civilian can get. It’s a beautiful medal. And they wanted to let us know, ‘Your son’s a hero.’”

Stephen was told of a six-month-old boy who has never been able to eat.

“My little ham, my little eating machine - [the boy] got Weston’s tummy,” he said.

He said it’s allowing him to move through grief.

“That six-month-old that’s going to get to enjoy those awesome meals - we fed that tummy for 13 months,” Stephen said. “They’re going to know that was Weston “Tank” Samuel Schaefer’s tummy in there because he’s going to be craving chicken nuggets and coco puffs. They’re going to be grocery shopping!”

Weston’s donations have already helped 37 children.

More are on the way.

“We can smile, we can be proud,” Stephen said. “We can be happy.”

He and his friends are starting an effort to spread awareness about the benefits of organ donation.

He’s calling it “Weston’s Warriors.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are in custody after a deadly shooting Thursday night on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle...
Three arrested after drug deal leads to deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach
An alligator was seen in the ocean around the Compass Cove Resort in Myrtle Beach Friday morning.
WATCH: Alligator seen enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police investigating after two people shot, killed
Carli Brewer Soukup
Investigators identify suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle
Horry County Police
Misconduct leads to departure of 4 Horry Co. officers over 2 months, documents state

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach business owners charged with wire fraud, money laundering, visa fraud
.
Fans excited as CCMF kicks off the first night of shows
.
Horry County Council renews discussion around impact fees to help with infrastructure issues
Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon
Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon
CCMF organizers temporarily halted the event Saturday afternoon due to lightning in the area.
‘We’re back open!’: CCMF reopens gates after weather delay