‘We’re back open!’: CCMF reopens gates after weather delay
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After a nearly 90-minute weather delay, the Carolina Country Music Fest reopened its gates shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Skies are clear and we’re back open!” an alert from CCMF organizers stated. “We’ve got 2 years and 1 hour to make up for. Come join the party!”
CCMF temporarily stopped after lightning was detected within six miles of the festival.
Gates are now reopen for all concert goers at CCMF. Have fun and stay dry!#ccmf #weather #music #staydry #staysafe @MBPDSC pic.twitter.com/ypoygjRmiY— Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) June 12, 2021
