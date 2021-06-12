‘We’re back open!’: CCMF reopens gates after weather delay

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After a nearly 90-minute weather delay, the Carolina Country Music Fest reopened its gates shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Skies are clear and we’re back open!” an alert from CCMF organizers stated. “We’ve got 2 years and 1 hour to make up for. Come join the party!”

CCMF temporarily stopped after lightning was detected within six miles of the festival.

