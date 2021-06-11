Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WATCH: Officer and bystander team up to rescue stranded stingray

A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.
A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.(Tybee Island Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (Gray News) - A beachgoer and police officer worked together this week to rescue a stranded stingray that washed ashore on a beach in Georgia.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, a bystander had pulled the stingray from where it was stuck in thick sand to the surf, where it was able to rest in shallow water.

A small crowd gathered around the area to help the stingray as the officer checked on the animal’s condition.

Police say a family with young children gathered buckets of ocean water to pour over the stingray to keep it wet and comfortable.

A man stepped in to help the officer carry the stingray to deeper water, where it was able to swim free.

From the Army to alligators and stolen doorknobs to shelter dogs, it’s been a WILD week on Tybee! On Wednesday, we told...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Friday, June 11, 2021

“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who lent a hand. While it may seem like a small deal to some, your willingness to help proved that we can do great things when we work TOGETHER,” the police department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Earlier in the week, the Tybee Island Police Department helped trappers relocate a large alligator from a residential neighborhood to a more suitable environment.

Earlier today, we received several complaints about an alligator living in a pond within a residential area. After...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police investigating after two people shot, killed
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach business owners enter not guilty pleas in federal visa fraud, money laudering case
Three people are in custody after a deadly shooting Thursday night on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle...
Three arrested after drug deal leads to deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach
Carli Brewer Soukup
Investigators identify suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle
A man in Chester, S.C. recently made history when he won $2 million on a lottery ticket, the...
‘I wasn’t feeling lucky’: Grand Strand lottery player wins $2M prize

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach business owners charged with wire fraud, money laundering, visa fraud
.
Fans excited as CCMF kicks off the first night of shows
.
Horry County Council renews discussion around impact fees to help with infrastructure issues
Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon
Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon
Some owners said CCMF's traffic plan is impacting their businesses.
‘Unfortunate.’ Some businesses not seeing tourist boom during CCMF