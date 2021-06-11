Two hurt in shooting at Lumberton motel, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at a Lumberton motel early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Econo Lodge on Capuano Road around 4:43 a.m. for reports of a person shot, according to a press release from Lumberton police.

In one of the rooms, authorities found a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police said a second person, a 24-year-old man, sustained a “slight injury” in the shooting.

Both victims were taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the male victim’s injuries appear minor, while the female victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.