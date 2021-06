HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in Horry County.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. near Bucksport Road.

One person was injured, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 248-1520.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.