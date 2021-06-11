Misconduct leads to departure of 4 Horry Co. officers over 2 months, documents state

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four Horry County police officers were let go from the department over the course of two months for misconduct, records state.

According to information from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Capt. Stanley Strickland, an officer with the Horry County Police Department for almost 30 years, resigned on March 9.

Law enforcement officials said an internal investigation determined that Strickland had a subordinate complete his mandatory Acadis training in his stead.

“The training in question is required to maintain the officer’s class 1 certification,” documents from the SCCJA state. “He (Strickland) did admit this during the investigation.

Several days later, on March 18, Det. Curtis L. Thompson II, a nearly 10-year veteran of the HCPD, was terminated for misconduct.

Investigators said an internal investigation revealed that Thompson was “untruthful” in regards to releasing sensitive information, which occurred on more than one occasion.

“The officer eventually admitted to being untruthful during a polygraph in furtherance of the investigation,” official documents state.

A month later, on April 20, two additional HCPD officers were terminated for misconduct.

Sgt. Bernard Grate, who was employed with the department for 17 years, lied to investigators during an investigation into his failure to arrest a wanted person, SCCJA documents state.

Ofc. Tyler Jackson, who started working for the HCPD on Aug. 20, 2018, was fired after giving testimony in a court of law that was not truthful, investigators said.

According to SCCJA records, that testimony occurred during a preliminary hearing in a domestic violence case. It was determined to be false during an internal investigation, authorities said.

No criminal charges were filed against the four officers, documents state.

WMBF News has reached out to county officials for comment.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.