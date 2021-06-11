Submit a Tip
Man charged in Marlboro County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Marlboro County.

The accident happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 9, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a driver hit a woman walking along the road and left the scene.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP identified the driver Friday as 18-year-old Ni’Heem Omarion Ashaud Johnson. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily harm.

Johnson is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

