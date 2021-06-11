Investigators identify suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has identified a man they are looking for in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Greenville County teacher as she rode her bicycle on the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Corp. Joe Hovis said Thursday night that a warrant was filed for Mantavious McMorris for hit-and-run with death.

No other information on McMorris was immediately released.

Earlier Thursday, troopers said the truck involved in a hit-and-run death of a Greenville County teacher was stolen.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Sulphur Springs Road.

Carli Brewer Soukup, 33, of Taylors, was stopped westbound at a crosswalk, and a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina license plate SXQ-398 was traveling north on Sulphur Spring Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Soukup entered the crosswalk on her bike and was hit by the truck, troopers said.

Troopers said the traffic light was red.

Troopers released a picture of the truck Monday and said it may have damage to the front end and hood area.

Anyone with information on McMorris is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.

