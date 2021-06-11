Horry County Fire Rescue responds after vehicle overturns, no occupants found

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded Friday morning after a vehicle overturned in the Galivants Ferry area.

The single-vehicle accident, which was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m., happened in the area of W. Highway 501 and Highway 129, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say first responders searched the area, but no occupants were found.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

