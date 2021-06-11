Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Fire Rescue responds after vehicle overturns, no occupants found

Crews responded Friday morning after a vehicle overturned in the Galivants Ferry area.
Crews responded Friday morning after a vehicle overturned in the Galivants Ferry area.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded Friday morning after a vehicle overturned in the Galivants Ferry area.

The single-vehicle accident, which was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m., happened in the area of W. Highway 501 and Highway 129, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say first responders searched the area, but no occupants were found.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police investigating after two people shot, killed
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach business owners enter not guilty pleas in federal visa fraud, money laudering case
Three people are in custody after a deadly shooting Thursday night on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle...
Three arrested after drug deal leads to deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach
Carli Brewer Soukup
Investigators identify suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle
A man in Chester, S.C. recently made history when he won $2 million on a lottery ticket, the...
‘I wasn’t feeling lucky’: Grand Strand lottery player wins $2M prize

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach business owners charged with wire fraud, money laundering, visa fraud
.
Fans excited as CCMF kicks off the first night of shows
.
Horry County Council renews discussion around impact fees to help with infrastructure issues
Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon
Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon
Some owners said CCMF's traffic plan is impacting their businesses.
‘Unfortunate.’ Some businesses not seeing tourist boom during CCMF